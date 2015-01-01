Abstract

BACKGROUND: Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a catastrophic disease involving complex inflammatory processes. This study aimed to quantitatively analyze and visualize the global research trends on inflammation associated with TBI.



METHODS: All publications concerning TBI and inflammation published from 2007 to 2021 were retrieved from the Web of Science Core Collection database. Key visualization and statistical analysis were calculated and evaluated using VOSviewer, CiteSpace, R package "bibliometrix," and an online bibliometric analysis platform.



RESULTS: From 2007 to 2021, 15,138 authors from 2860 institutions in 77 countries/regions published 3154 articles on inflammation associated with TBI in 786 academic journals. The research output has significantly increased over the years despite a minor fluctuation. Among the countries, the United States showed the highest output (43.50%) with the most total citations (62,791). The author with the most published articles was Cox CS (30 articles with h-index = 20), and the most popular journal in the field was the Journal of Neurotrauma (190 papers, cited 6433 times). The high-frequency keywords were "post-traumatic brain injury," "brain edema," and "glial activation." Moreover, high-frequency keywords analysis indicated that various inflammatory cells contributed to neuroinflammation, neuroprotection, and oxidative stress after TBI.



CONCLUSION: This study revealed the research trends, hotspots, and emerging topics in inflammation associated with TBI by quantitative and visualized analysis. The current research focuses on the crosstalk between various inflammatory cells and the brain and the associated mechanisms. This study presents the research landscape and inspires future research on inflammation associated with TBI.

