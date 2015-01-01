Abstract

BACKGROUND: Drowning is the leading cause of death for toddlers. When caregivers are knowledgeable about water safety, they can provide the best protection against drowning. The aim of this study is to survey caregivers of toddlers to better understand factors associated with water safety knowledge, attitudes about pool supervision, and toddler water competency skills.



METHODS: An online survey of 650 parents/caregivers of 1-4-year-old toddlers asked about the caregiver's water safety and swimming background and views on pool supervision. Surveys included a true/false section of ten basic water safety knowledge questions. Caregivers also reported on toddler swim lesson history and whether their toddler could perform six standard water competency skills. Linear regression identified factors predictive of water safety knowledge.



RESULTS: On average, caregivers selected the correct answer on six out of ten water safety knowledge questions. Water safety knowledge was predicted by the relationship of the caregiver to the toddler, gender, race, education, prior CPR training, caregiver swim capability, and reported pool supervision style. On average, caregivers reported that their toddler could perform half of the water competency skills. The majority of the toddlers had taken swimming lessons. One third of caregivers believed that after a toddler has had swimming lessons, they don't need to be watched as closely when they are in a pool.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings suggest that water safety knowledge is poor and that there are misconceptions about toddler supervision needs. Efforts are needed to improve water safety knowledge and to change perceptions about supervision among caregivers of toddlers.

