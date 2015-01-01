Abstract

BACKGROUND: Early recognition and initial treatment of trauma patients prevents deterioration and buys time for making a definitive diagnosis. The "Airway, Breathing, Circulation, Disability and Exposure" (ABCDE) approach should be used whenever an injury is suspected. It provides quick identification and management of life-threatening problems. Still, there is limited knowledge regarding adherence to the ABCDE approach. This research aims to assess the adherence of the trauma team members to the ABCDE approach in the management of major trauma patients and the factors affecting it.



METHOD: The study is a cross-sectional hospital-based study conducted in the trauma and resuscitation rooms of major governmental hospitals in Khartoum in the period from Jan.30, 2022, to Mar.29, 2022. It was done among the medical staff dealing with major trauma cases. Data were collected by observation using a modified standardized checklist for assessing the ABCDE approach and via a self-administered questionnaire for identifying the factors affecting adherence. Total coverage of all major trauma cases resuscitation (n = 50) was done. Also, a sample size of 158 medical staff was covered for the questionnaire. The data was analyzed in Statistical Package for the Social Science (SPSS) V.23.



RESULTS: The mean percentage of adherence to the ABCDE approach was 37.9 % (SD 15.44). When the ABCDE sequence was not followed, the ACB was the commonest sequence. Also, adherence had no significant relation with any patient or staff-related factor. The main present obstacles to adherence to the ABCDE approach were overcrowding in the room and unprepared facilities. While the major present facilitator was the clinical experience.



CONCLUSION: The adherence rate was low, but initiation of the ABCDE approach was rapid. The factors participating in low adherence rates were usually facility or population-based factors. We recommend further studies, further training and embedment of guidelines, and the provision of larger trauma rooms with adequate supplies.

