Abstract

AIM: The aim of this study is to investigate the pesticide safety behaviours and related factors among cabbage farmers in Kalaw Township, Myanmar.



BACKGROUND: Unsafe chemical pesticide practices affect farmers' health and the environment. Understanding pesticide safety behaviours is necessary for healthcare providers to protect agriculture workers against unwanted adverse health effects.



METHODS: The cross-sectional study was conducted among 195 cabbage farmers from March to May 2019. Safety behaviours and factors applied in the PRECEDE-PROCEDE model as a framework were assessed using questionnaires. Bivariate and multivariate logistic regression was applied to identify any associations.



RESULTS: Altogether, 72.1% of the farmers had a low level of safety behaviours. Goggles and masks were rarely used before and during pesticide applications. All of the farmers experienced adverse health effects after using pesticides. The attitudes toward pesticide poisoning; support from family, co-workers and healthcare providers; and the availability of personal protective equipment were significantly associated with safety behaviours.



CONCLUSION: Our data provide novel empirical evidence for an opportunity to design effective nursing interventions to promote pesticide safety behaviours among Myanmar agricultural workers. Nurses should pay more attention to promoting comprehensive interventions to reduce both exposure and health effects among agricultural workers through the involvement of supported stakeholders.

