Abstract

This paper explores the usability and user experience challenges of ARROWS, a novel Augmented Reality (AR) and Wearable Technology (WT) safety system for roadway work zones, an area with limited existing usability research. We utilized a mixed-method approach with two complementary experiments in indoor and outdoor settings, using the Wizard of Oz methodology and a high-fidelity prototype. We focused on identifying usability challenges, factors contributing to user experience, and the distinct needs of highway workers, documenting results using the System Usability Scale (SUS), Rating Scale Mental Effort (RSME), and a trust score. Participants rated the usability of ARROWS above average in both settings, while making a reasonable level of mental effort. The findings also indicate a significant correlation between perceived trust and usability, highlighting the importance of trust in user experience.

Language: en