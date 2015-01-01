Abstract

The aim of the study was to assess neuromuscular changes during an intermittent fatiguing task designed to replicate fundamental actions and ergonomics of road race motorcycling. Twenty-eight participants repeated a sequence of submaximal brake-pulling and gas throttle actions, interspaced by one maximal brake-pulling, until failure. During the submaximal brake-pulling actions performed at 30% MVC, force fluctuations, surface EMG, maximal M-wave (M(max)) and H-reflex were measured in the flexor digitorum superficialis. At the end of the task, the MVC force and associated EMG activity decreased (P<0.001) by 46% and 26%, respectively. During the task, force fluctuation and EMG activity increased gradually (106% and 61%, respectively) with respect to the pre-fatigue state (P≤0.029). The M(max) first phase did not change (P≥0.524), whereas the H-reflex amplitude, normalized to M(max), increased (149%; P≤0.039). Noteworthy, the relative increase in H-reflex amplitude was correlated with the increase in EMG activity during the task (r=0.63; P<0.001). During the 10-min recovery, MVC force and EMG activity remained depressed (P≤0.05) whereas H-reflex amplitude and force fluctuation returned to pre-fatigue values. In conclusion, contrarily to other studies, our results bring forward that when mimicking motorcycling brake-pulling and gas throttle actions, supraspinal neural mechanisms primarily limit the duration of the performance.

