Abstract

There is an urgent need for youth suicide research, particularly among Black adolescents, for whom there have been significant increases over time. This study examines associations between eight covariates and suicide ideation, planning, and attempts among a national sample of Black high school adolescents to inform prevention efforts. Utilizing the 2019 National Youth Risk Behavior Survey data, a sample of N = 6225 Black high school participants was analyzed. A weighted classification tree and network analysis were used to visualize data features, and weighted multinomial ordered logistic regression analyses with multiple imputation pooled using Rubin's rules were performed. Suicide ideation rates of 16% were found in the sample and a higher reported rate of suicide attempts (56%) for those who have reported both ideation and planning. Interpersonal and multilevel factors, including suffering from bullying/cyberbullying, carrying a weapon, or being a sexual minority, were significantly associated with all three suicide behaviors.



FINDINGS support an interrelated and multilevel nature of suicide risk factors. Prevention programs for Black adolescents should consider the intersectionality of identities and experiences.

Language: en