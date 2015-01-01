Abstract

Disinfection by-products (DBPs) are one of the significant emerging contaminants that have caught the attention of researchers worldwide due to their pervasiveness. Their presence in drinking water, even in shallow concentrations (in levels of parts per billion), poses considerable health risks. Therefore, it is crucial to understand their kinetics to understand better their formation and persistence in the water supply systems. This manuscript demonstrates different aspects of research carried out on DBPs in the past. A systematic approach was adopted for the bibliographical research that started with choosing appropriate keywords and identifying the most relevant manuscripts through the screening process. This follows a quantitative assessment of the extracted literature sample, which included the most productive and influential journal sources, the most widely used keywords, the most influential authors active in the research domain, the most cited articles, and the countries most actively engaged in the research field. Critical observations on the literature sample led to the qualitative assessment, wherein the past and current research trends were observed and reported. Finally, we identified the essential gaps in the available literature, which further led to recommending the course ahead in the research domain. This study will prove fruitful for young and established researchers who are or wish to work in this emerging field of research.

Language: en