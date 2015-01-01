Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Few studies have investigated the persistence over time of experiences of harm from a known person's drinking. The aim of this study was to describe one-year persistence and investigate its predictors at baseline. Potential predictors included the harmed person's sociodemographic factors, their own drinking habits, their relationship to the person causing harm and the type of negative experience.



METHOD: The sample included respondents who reported experiencing harm from a known person's drinking in a general population survey in 2013, and participated in a follow-up survey in 2014 (n = 1,203). One-year persistence of experienced harm was defined as reporting any harm in both surveys. We investigated potential baseline predictors of persistence by estimating relative risks and 95% confidence intervals through modified binary Poisson regression analyses with robust error variance.



RESULTS: One-year persistence of experiencing any type of harm from a known person's drinking was seen in 52.5% of those reporting harm at baseline, and was higher among women (56.7%) than men (43.3%). Reporting harm from a partner, parent or other household member significantly predicted one-year persistence, as did severity of overall perceived harm at baseline.



CONCLUSION: In Sweden, one-year persistence of experienced harm from a known person's drinking is common in most individuals. The risk of experiencing such harm is higher among women, when harm occurs within close relationships and when it is experienced as severe at baseline. Support to individuals in these situations is crucial.

Language: en