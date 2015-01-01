Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Alcohol over-service at on-premises establishments is associated with driving while intoxicated, violence and other harms. This study examined rates of alcohol over-service and service refusal among licensed on-premises establishments in northern California, and characteristics of establishments, servers, and pseudo-patrons (PPs) that may be associated with service refusal.



METHOD: In 2022, 300 licensed on-premises establishments were sampled in nine counties representing the San Francisco Bay Area. From July, 2022 to January 2023, PP and observer teams visited each establishment, and PPs attempted to buy alcohol while displaying obvious signs of intoxication. The outcome of each purchase attempt and characteristics of establishments, servers, PPs, and month, day, and time were recorded. Descriptive and regression analyses were conducted to address study objectives.



RESULTS: Twenty-one percent of the establishments refused alcohol service to PPs. No establishment or server characteristics were significantly associated with service refusal in logistic regression analysis; nor were month, day or time. However, service refusal was significantly more likely among female PPs (odds ratio = 3.71, 95% CI [1.67, 8.24], p<.01) and PPs displaying obvious or very obvious signs of intoxication (odds ratio = 9.28, 95% CI [1.99, 43.40], p<.01). There was no significant interaction effect of PP × server gender on the likelihood of service refusal.



CONCLUSIONS: This study indicates that alcohol over-service to obviously intoxicated patrons remains common at licensed on-premises establishments. Mandatory responsible beverage service training of servers and enforcement of alcohol over-service laws are needed to address to reduce over-service and related harms.

Language: en