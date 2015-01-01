|
Citation
Marcantonio TL, Jozkowski KN, Ham LS, Parrott D. J. Stud. Alcohol Drugs 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
38095194
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Men's alcohol intoxication and perceptions of their masculinity as precarious (i.e., viewing masculinity as easily threatened) are independently related to men's perpetration of sexual aggression. Yet, the interactive effects of these constructs on sexual aggression are unclear. The goal of this study was to assess if precarious masculinity-measured as a static trait-and acute alcohol intoxication-measured in a laboratory setting-were positively associated with men's perpetration of laboratory-based sexual aggression after their masculinity is threatened.
Keywords
Men; Acute intoxication; Masculinity; Sexual aggression