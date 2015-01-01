Abstract

BACKGROUND: Men's alcohol intoxication and perceptions of their masculinity as precarious (i.e., viewing masculinity as easily threatened) are independently related to men's perpetration of sexual aggression. Yet, the interactive effects of these constructs on sexual aggression are unclear. The goal of this study was to assess if precarious masculinity-measured as a static trait-and acute alcohol intoxication-measured in a laboratory setting-were positively associated with men's perpetration of laboratory-based sexual aggression after their masculinity is threatened.



METHODS: Cisgender heterosexual men (n = 120, aged 21-30) completed a self-report measure of precarious masculinity, were randomly assigned to consume an alcoholic or nonalcoholic beverage, and engaged in the Sexual Imposition Paradigm (SIP) which assessed laboratory-based sexual aggression perpetration toward a female confederate. Immediately prior to the SIP, all participants' masculinity were threatened via feedback from an ostensible personality test which indicated that they are less masculine than other men.



RESULTS: Self-reported precarious masculinity and the precarious masculinity x beverage condition interaction were not associated with laboratory-based sexual aggression. However, intoxicated men evidenced higher levels of laboratory-based sexual aggression than sober men.



DISCUSSION: Acute alcohol intoxication facilitated men's sexually aggressive responding toward women when their masculinity was threatened. Consistent with pertinent theory and research, this effect suggests that acute intoxication facilitates men's focus on salient cues (i.e., threatened masculinity), which then may proximally motivate sexual aggression. Sexual aggression prevention should continue to address alcohol in their programming.

