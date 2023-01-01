Abstract

Gambling problems have consistently been linked to suicidality, including suicidal ideation, attempts, and suicide. However, the magnitude of the relationship has varied significantly across studies and the potential causal link between gambling problems and suicidality is currently unclear. A meta-analytic literature review was conducted to (a) synthesize pooled prevalence rates of suicidality among individuals with gambling problems; (b) determine if individuals with gambling problems had an increased likelihood of reporting suicidality compared to individuals without gambling problems; and (c) review evidence on causality and directionality. A search in Web of Science, APA PsycInfo, APA PsycNet, Medline, CINAHL, ProQuest, Embase, and Google Scholar electronic databases identified 107 unique studies (N = 4,691,899) that were included for review. Studies were included if they were available in any European language and provided sufficient data for the calculation of prevalence rates or effect sizes. Two researchers extracted the data independently using a predefined coding schema that included the Newcastle-Ottawa Quality Assessment Scale. Random-effects meta-analyses yielded pooled prevalence rates of 31.6% (95% CI [29.1%, 34.3%]) for lifetime suicidal ideation and 13.2% (95% CI [11.3%, 15.5%]) for lifetime suicide attempts. Individuals with gambling problems had significantly increased odds of reporting lifetime suicidal ideation (OR = 2.17, 95% CI [1.90, 2.48]) and lifetime suicide attempts (OR = 2.81, 95% CI [2.23, 3.54]) compared to individuals without gambling problems. Two studies reported that individuals with pathological gambling had an increased risk of dying by suicide. Metaregression analyses suggested that the risk of study bias was positively related to the prevalence rates of suicidal ideation. Sex proportions were found to moderate the odds of suicidal ideation, but the direction of the effect was inconsistent. For suicide attempts, psychiatric comorbidity and sample size were positively and inversely, respectively, associated with prevalence rates. The synthesis indicates that suicidality is common among individuals with gambling problems and hence should be addressed by help agencies. Inferences on causality and directionality are hampered by a lack of longitudinal studies. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en