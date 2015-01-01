Abstract

Although injuries are a leading cause of death and affect the life expectancy of individuals who live with disabilities globally, the potential role of air pollution exposure on injuries due to external causes has received little scientific attention, especially compared with that given to the association of air pollution and non-external causes of morbidity and mortality. We investigated the association between emergency department visits for externally caused injuries and short-term exposure to major ambient air pollutants, with focus on the intentions and mechanisms of injuries. We identified 2,049,855 injured patients in Seoul, South Korea between 2008 and 2016 using the National Emergency Database. Daily short-term exposure to air pollution including particles <10 μm (PM(10)) and <2.5 μm (PM(2.5)), nitrogen dioxide (NO(2)), sulfur dioxide (SO(2)), carbon monoxide (CO), and ozone (O(3)) was estimated based on hourly concentrations. We employed a time-stratified case-crossover study design using a conditional Poisson regression model adjusted for meteorological variables, influenza epidemics, and holidays. Immediate exposure (lag 0) to most pollutants significantly increased the risk of total injuries (PM(2.5), 0.42 %; NO(2), 0.68 %; SO(2), 1.05 %; CO, 0.57 %; O(3), 1.86 % per interquartile range increment), and the associations differed according to the intention and mechanism of injury. Unintentional and assault injuries were significantly associated with air pollution exposure, whereas self-harm injuries showed no association. In mechanism-specific analyses, injuries caused by falls, blunt objects, penetration, traffic accidents, machinery, and slips were associated with specific air pollutants, even in the co-pollutant models. The associations were stronger in injured patients aged <15 years, and in males than in their counterparts. Our results suggest that short-term air pollution exposure might play a role in the risk of externally caused injuries and the association may differ depending on the intention and mechanism of injury, which provide important evidence for injury prevention and air quality strategies.

Language: en