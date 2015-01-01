|
Citation
Evans-Polce RJ, Kcomt L, Veliz P, Boyd CJ, McCabe SE. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
38095678
Abstract
PURPOSE: National studies examining alcohol and other drug use by sexual orientation have been primarily cross-sectional. Understanding changes in sexual orientation over time may further elucidate the mechanisms behind sexual orientation differences in alcohol and other drug use. This national longitudinal study examines changes in sexual orientation across four waves (2013-2019), and the associations with symptomatic alcohol and other drug use.
Language: en
Keywords
Substance use; Sexual orientation; Health disparities; Sexual minority; Substance use disorders