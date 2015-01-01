|
Citation
|
Akbashev VA, Aleksandrova LG, Khusainova AK. Sud. Med. Ekspert. 2023; 66(6): 45-48.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Определение степени тяжести вреда, причиненного здоровью, при вдавленной деформации черепа по типу "пинг-понг" у младенца
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Izdatelstvo Meditsina)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38093429
|
Abstract
|
Is to develop a differential approach to determining the severity of harm caused to health in case of depressed skull injuries in infants, depending on their morphological features and the character of required treatment. The material included data from literature sources on the study of brain injuries in infants, clinical guidelines, describing the features of clinical picture and diagnosis of depressed skull fractures in infants and legal and regulatory framework of forensic medical evaluation of harm caused to health in injury. The following methods of research were used: logical-analytical, logical-synthetic (generalization), comparative, system-analytical (analysis of relations between facts) and radiological method. An algorithm for determining the severity of harm caused to health in depressed skull deformations by "ping-pong" type in an infant is proposed for discussion. The algorithm is based on the data from injury imaging techniques, including X-ray computed tomography, takes into account the clinical picture and the availability of indications for surgical treatment, and will allow to objectively assess the severity of harm caused to health in such cases.
Language: ru
|
Keywords
|
fracture by «dent from ping-pong ball» type; harm to health; medical criteria for determining the severity of harm caused to health