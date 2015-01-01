Abstract

Is to develop a differential approach to determining the severity of harm caused to health in case of depressed skull injuries in infants, depending on their morphological features and the character of required treatment. The material included data from literature sources on the study of brain injuries in infants, clinical guidelines, describing the features of clinical picture and diagnosis of depressed skull fractures in infants and legal and regulatory framework of forensic medical evaluation of harm caused to health in injury. The following methods of research were used: logical-analytical, logical-synthetic (generalization), comparative, system-analytical (analysis of relations between facts) and radiological method. An algorithm for determining the severity of harm caused to health in depressed skull deformations by "ping-pong" type in an infant is proposed for discussion. The algorithm is based on the data from injury imaging techniques, including X-ray computed tomography, takes into account the clinical picture and the availability of indications for surgical treatment, and will allow to objectively assess the severity of harm caused to health in such cases.



===



Разработка дифференциального подхода к определению степени тяжести вреда, причиненного здоровью, при вдавленных повреждениях черепа у младенцев в зависимости от их морфологических особенностей и характера требовавшегося лечения. Материалом послужили данные источников литературы, посвященных исследованию черепно-мозговых травм у младенцев, клинические рекомендации, описывающие особенности клинической картины и диагностики вдавленных переломов костей черепа у младенцев, нормативно-правовая база судебно-медицинской оценки тяжести вреда здоровью при травме. Использовали следующие методы исследования: логико-аналитический, логико-синтетический (обобщение), сравнительный, системно-аналитический (анализ связей между фактами), метод лучевой диагностики. К обсуждению предложен алгоритм определения степени тяжести вреда здоровью при вдавленных деформациях черепа по типу "пинг-понг" у младенца. Алгоритм основывается на данных методов визуализации повреждения, в том числе рентгеновской компьютерной томографии, учитывает клиническую картину и наличие показаний к хирургическим методам лечения и позволит объективно оценить степень тяжести вреда, причиненного здоровью, в подобных случаях.

Language: ru