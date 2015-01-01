|
Lindgren N, Yuan Q, Pipkorn B, Kleiven S, Li X. Traffic Injury Prev. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
38095596
OBJECTIVES: Vulnerable road users are globally overrepresented as victims of road traffic injuries. Developing biofidelic male and female pedestrian human body models (HBMs) that represent diverse anthropometries is essential to enhance road safety and propose intervention strategies.
Human body model; impact biomechanics; morphing; pedestrian protection