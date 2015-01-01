Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Vulnerable road users are globally overrepresented as victims of road traffic injuries. Developing biofidelic male and female pedestrian human body models (HBMs) that represent diverse anthropometries is essential to enhance road safety and propose intervention strategies.



METHODS: In this study, 50th percentile male and female pedestrians of the SAFER HBM were developed via a newly developed image registration-based mesh morphing framework. The performance of the HBMs was evaluated by means of a set of cadaver experiments, involving subjects struck laterally by a generic sedan buck.



RESULTS: In simulated whole-body pedestrian collisions, the personalized HBMs effectively replicate trajectories of the head and lower body regions, as well as head kinematics, in lateral impacts. The results also demonstrate the personalization framework's capacity to generate personalized HBMs with reliable mesh quality, ensuring robust simulations.



CONCLUSIONS: The presented pedestrian HBMs and personalization framework provide robust means to reconstruct and evaluate head impacts in pedestrian-to-vehicle collisions thoroughly and accurately.

Language: en