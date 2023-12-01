Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To describe how often Chicago children are exposed to firearm violence, the types of exposure, and the parent-reported impact of these exposures on child mental health symptoms.



METHODS: Data were collected in May-July 2022 using the Voices of Child Health in Chicago Parent Panel Survey, administered to parents with children aged 2-17 years from all 77 Chicago neighborhoods. Firearm violence exposure was characterized as indirect (hearing gunshots or knowing someone who was shot) or direct (witnessing a shooting, being threatened with a firearm, being shot at but not injured, or being shot and injured). Parents indicated if children in their household had any of the following mental health symptoms associated with firearm violence exposure: fear, anxiety, sadness, isolation, difficulty concentrating, difficulty in school, or aggression. Chi-squared tests and multivariable logistic regression models were used for statistical analysis.



RESULTS: Responses were received from 989 Chicago parents. More than one third (37%) of children were exposed to firearm violence with an indirect exposure prevalence of 32% and a direct exposure prevalence of 10%. Mental health symptoms associated with firearm violence exposure were reported for 20% of children. Mental health symptoms were reported for 7% of children without firearm violence exposure compared to 31% with indirect exposure (aOR 6.2, 95% CI: 3.7, 10.6) and 68% with direct exposure (aOR 36.1, 95% CI: 16.6, 78.6) CONCLUSIONS: Chicago children with indirect and direct exposure to firearm violence had more parent-reported mental health symptoms than unexposed children. Trauma informed care approaches to mitigate the negative mental health effects of both direct and indirect firearm violence exposure are critical. WHAT'S NEW: Many children in Chicago are being exposed to firearm violence with more indirect exposure than direct exposure. Nearly one-third of children with indirect exposure and more than two-thirds of children with direct exposure had parent-reported mental health symptoms.

Language: en