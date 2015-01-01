Abstract

Honor killing is a murder carried out to protect the family's reputation by actions that are perceived as shameful. Usually, honor killing occurs to preserve family's honor, which has been violated by adulteries, premarital pregnancies, or inappropriate relationships. In Southern Italy, the culture of honor is quite strong especially among the local criminal organizations. Honor crimes by Italian Mafia are intended to have an admonitory significance, and they can be carried out following a macabre ritual of "incaprettamento." The aim is to humiliate the victim treating him like an animal, a bonded young goat where the victim is secured by a rope passing behind the back from the upper to lower extremities. In this case study, the honor homicide was perpetrated against the lover of a butcher's wife by sharp weapon, followed by a postmortem atypical incaprettamento of the corpse. The wrists and ankles were tied together by ropes, and the extremities were fixed to the abdomen with a string. The body was also wrapped in a plastic tape after penile amputation. According to killer's confession, the mutilation and the incaprettamento were expressions of revenge and contempt for the victim to restore the honor lost.

Language: en