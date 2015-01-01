|
Lamichhane P, Koutentakis M, Rathi S, Ode AD, Trivedi H, Zafar S, Lamichhane P, Gupta P, Ghimire R. Ann. Med. Surg. (Lond.) 2023; 85(12): 6105-6114.
(Copyright © 2023, Surgical Associates, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
38098550
OBJECTIVE: The risk of falls in people living with HIV (PLHIVs) on antiretroviral therapy (ART) has received little attention in the literature. The aim of the meta-analysis is to quantify the association between fall risk and various categories of drugs used in ART. MATERIAL AND METHODS: PubMed, Google Scholar, Embase, and the Cochrane Central Register of Controlled Trials were systematically searched from inception to January 2023. Any observational study or controlled trial that reported on the relationship of at least one antiretroviral drug with falls in PLHIVs was included. Data on the frequency of single fallers, multiple fallers (≥2 falls), and non-fallers were extracted and studied for each drug and drug category. The pooled results were reported as an odds ratio (OR) with a 95% confidence interval (CI).
Language: en
HIV; accidental falls; AIDS; antiretroviral therapy; people living with HIV