Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Penile fractures are a rare urological emergency. It is defined as 'rupture of the tunica albuginea of one or both corpora cavernosa. The corpus spongiosum and the urethra may also be involved in this process.' The tunica albuginea is stiff and significantly thinner during erection than in the flaccid state, which is when injury generally happens.



METHOD: This case series was completed between January 2018 and January 2023 at the Department of General Surgery. Eighteen patients suspected of having penile fractures participated in were included this study. All patients were thoroughly evaluated upon hospital admission to identify the diagnosis, length of time since the accident, the site of the fracture, the extent of the penile hematoma, occurrence of blood at the external meatus, presence of urine retention, and intraoperative outcomes.



RESULTS: The patients were between the ages of 24 and 70, with a mean age of 37. The duration before the presentation ranged from 7 h to 1 month (the median was 22 h). Sexual intercourse was the cause in 12 (66%) cases, rolling in the bed in three cases (16%), and blunt trauma in three cases (kicking and the edge of the bed) (16%). Pain and swelling were present in all of the patients. In 15 patients (or 83%), there was evidence of penile deviation. At presentation, 15 (72%) patients reported experiencing rapid detumescence, discomfort, and penile swelling after hearing a cracking (popping) sound. None of these individuals experienced urine retention or urethral hemorrhage, and all were emptied on their own following the episode. Physical examination showed penile ecchymosis, swelling, and substantial discomfort when the penile shaft was examined. All but three patients had an evident penile deformity. Surgery was performed under spinal anesthesia in 14 (77.7%) patients. Four patients with a delayed presentation (more than 1 week) were managed conservatively.



CONCLUSION: As a true urologic emergency, penile fractures should be treated immediately to reduce pain and swelling and ensure better functional and esthetic outcomes. Despite taking more time, a subcoronal circumcising degloving incision is the ideal method because it is exploratory and esthetically pleasing.

