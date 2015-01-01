Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Acute oral intoxication of pretilachlor, a synthetic chloroacetanilide herbicide, can present similar clinical manifestations of organophosphorus toxicity in humans. CASE PRESENTATION: A 15-year-old male was admitted after suicidal ingestion of pretilachlor poison, with decreased consciousness and blood-mixed vomiting.



DISCUSSION: Pretilachlor is a colorless and odorless liquid that can cause neurotoxicity and carcinogenicity due to its prolonged exposure. The effects of acute oral exposure are mild and may differ from chronic exposure. Individuals exposed to chloroacetanilides may not show symptoms or experience vomiting and neurological issues. Clinical manifestations such as vomiting, excessive lacrimation, bowel and bladder incontinence, bradycardia, and hypotension can be observed in both organophosphate poisoning and pretilachlor poisoning, making accurate diagnosis challenging, particularly in resource-limited settings like ours. There is no specific antidote for pretilachlor poisoning. Treatment focuses on symptomatic care and monitoring the patient's hemodynamics as per standard protocol.



CONCLUSION: This case underscores the need for prompt stabilization, vigilant monitoring, and supportive care to ensure timely recovery in pretilachlor poisoning cases despite similarities with organophosphate poisoning. It emphasizes the importance of educating and raising awareness among physicians about potential mimickers like organophosphates.

