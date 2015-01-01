|
Teoh KRH, Dunning A, Taylor AK, Göpfert A, Chew-Graham CA, Spiers J, Appleby L, Van Hove M, Buszewicz M, Riley R. BJPsych Open 2023; 10(1): e14.
38099399
BACKGROUND: Evidence attests a link between junior doctors' working conditions and psychological distress. Despite increasing concerns around suicidality among junior doctors, little is known about its relationship to their working conditions. AIMS: To (a) establish the prevalence of suicidal ideation among junior doctors in the National Health Service; (b) examine the relationships between perceived working conditions and suicidal ideation; and (c) explore whether psychological distress (e.g. symptoms of depression and anxiety) mediates these relationships.
