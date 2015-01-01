Abstract

BACKGROUND: Driving is a complex behavior that may be affected by early changes in the cognition of older individuals. Early changes in driving behavior may include driving more slowly, making fewer and shorter trips, and errors related to inadequate anticipation of situations. Sensor systems installed in older drivers' vehicles may detect these changes and may generate early warnings of possible changes in cognition.



METHOD: A naturalistic longitudinal design is employed to obtain continuous information on driving behavior that will be compared with the results of extensive cognitive testing conducted every 3 months for 3 years. A driver facing camera, forward facing camera, and telematics unit are installed in the vehicle and data downloaded every 3 months when the cognitive tests are administered.



RESULTS: Data processing and analysis will proceed through a series of steps including data normalization, adding information on external factors (weather, traffic conditions), and identifying critical features (variables). Traditional prediction modeling results will be compared with Recurring Neural Network (RNN) approach to produce Driver Behavior Indices (DBIs), and algorithms to classify drivers within age, gender, ethnic group membership, and other potential group characteristics.



CONCLUSION: It is well established that individuals with progressive dementias are eventually unable to drive safely, yet many remain unaware of their cognitive decrements. Current screening and evaluation services can test only a small number of individuals with cognitive concerns, missing many who need to know if they require treatment. Given the increasing number of sensors being installed in passenger vehicles and pick-up trucks and their increasing acceptability, reconfigured in-vehicle sensing systems could provide widespread, low-cost early warnings of cognitive decline to the large number of older drivers on the road in the U.S. The proposed testing and evaluation of a readily and rapidly available, unobtrusive in-vehicle sensing system could provide the first step toward future widespread, low-cost early warnings of cognitive change for this large number of older drivers in the U.S. and elsewhere.

