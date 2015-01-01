|
Citation
|
Kaggwa MM, Prat S, Davids A, Robbins A, Erb B, Mamak M, Chaimowitz GA, Olagunju AT. BMC Psychiatry 2023; 23(1): e948.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38102572
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Electroretinogram (ERG) is one of the tools used to investigate the electrophysiological underpinnings of mental health illnesses and major clinical phenomena (e.g., suicide) to improve their diagnosis and care. While multiple studies have reported specific ERG changes among individuals with suicidal behaviors, we know of no review that has been done to characterize their findings to inform future research.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Electroretinography; Neurotransmitters and Review; Suicidal behaviors