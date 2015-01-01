Abstract

BACKGROUND: The purpose of this scoping review was to evaluate the current use of technologies in sports settings for training adaptation and injury prevention. The review aimed to map the existing literature, identify key concepts and themes, and highlight gaps in research, thus offering guidance for future studies.



METHODS: This study followed the guidelines of the PRISMA extension for scoping reviews and a search in four major databases was conducted.



RESULTS: A total of 21 studies were included. The findings highlighted the widespread use of various technologies, including wearable devices and force plates, to monitor athletes' performance and inform evidence-based decision-making in training and injury prevention. Variables such as Player Load, changes of direction, and acute chronic workload ratio were identified as key metrics in injury prediction.



CONCLUSIONS: This review uncovers a dynamic field of research in athlete injury prevention, emphasizing the extensive use of varied technologies. A key finding is the pivotal role of Player Load data, which offers nuanced insights for customizing training loads according to sport-specific demands, player positions, and the physical requirements of various activities. Additionally, the review sheds light on the utility of tools like force plates in assessing fatigue, aiding recovery, and steering injury rehabilitation, particularly in sports prone to knee and ankle injuries. These insights not only enhance our understanding of injury prevention but also provide a strategic direction for future research, aiming to boost athlete safety, performance, and career longevity.

