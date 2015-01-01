|
Citation
|
Rebelo A, Martinho DV, Valente-Dos-Santos J, Coelho-E-Silva MJ, Teixeira DS. BMC Sports Sci. Med. Rehabil. 2023; 15(1): e169.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38098071
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The purpose of this scoping review was to evaluate the current use of technologies in sports settings for training adaptation and injury prevention. The review aimed to map the existing literature, identify key concepts and themes, and highlight gaps in research, thus offering guidance for future studies.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Athletic performance optimization; Biomechanical assessment; Recovery monitoring; Training load management; Wearable technology