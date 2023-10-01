Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Lack of an accurate, publicly available database of burn/trauma resources creates challenges in providing burn care. In response to this gap, our group developed the National Injury Resource Database (NIRD), a comprehensive database of all US burn centers (BC) and trauma centers (TC) and their capabilities.



METHODS: Lists of all national BC and TC were obtained from the American Burn Association (ABA), the American College of Surgeons, and every state department of health. Data was cross-checked and included BC/TC were linked with a 7-digit identification number using the American Hospital Association Quick Search guide. Each center's resources and verification status were validated with electronic or telephonic communications.



RESULTS: The final database includes 135 BC and 617 TC, of which 18 are BC-only, 500 are TC-only, and 117 are combined BC/TC. ABA-verified BC (n = 76) are only found in Washington DC and 31 states, and 8 states have no BC. In the last 10 years, a net increase of 7 burn centers was found nationally. The ABA's online BC directory is outdated.



CONCLUSIONS: NIRD represents the only up-to-date, comprehensive listing of BC and TC in existence. It categorizes all currently operating BC and TC across myriad classifications of designation and capabilities.

Language: en