Abstract

BACKGROUND: Teen dating violence (TDV) and exposure to intimate partner violence (eIPV) are associated with poorer mental health; however, few studies investigate verbal TDV or the independent contributions that TDV and eIPV have on mental health.



OBJECTIVE: Examine the prevalence of TDV (verbal, physical, sexual, multiple forms) among youth, associations between TDV and mental health, and how eIPV affects these associations. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: A school-based sample of 71,635 9th and 11th grade students (51.5% assigned female, 71.9% White) completed the anonymous 2019 Minnesota Student Survey, providing data on mental/emotional/behavioral (MEB) problems and treatment, depression and anxiety symptoms, non-suicidal self-injury, suicidal ideation/attempts, TDV, and eIPV.



METHODS: Chi-square tests were used to compare the prevalence of mental health concerns by TDV form; logistic regression models controlled for demographic characteristics and eIPV. Interaction tests identified the multiplicative effects of eIPV and TDV on mental health.



RESULTS: TDV was reported by 36.4% of those with vs 13.6% of those without eIPV. Each type of TDV was significantly associated with adverse mental health (p's<0.001), even after adjusting for demographic variables and eIPV. The prevalence of each mental health outcome was significantly increased by eIPV for youth with no TDV (p's<0.001), verbal only (p's<0.001), sexual only (p's<0.05), and multiple forms of TDV (p's<0.001); findings for physical TDV varied.



CONCLUSIONS: Education on healthy, consensual dating relationships is critical, alongside regular screening for eIPV and TDV, referring affected youth for treatment. Further research on factors that attenuate the association between TDV and mental health is warranted.

