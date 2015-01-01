Abstract

BACKGROUND: Preterm birth is associated with adverse mental health outcomes, including internalizing problems, social difficulties and inattention. Interventions are needed beyond infancy and toddlerhood to support children and their families. We examined the feasibility and acceptability of the I-InTERACT Preterm pilot study, an online parenting intervention for preterm children ages 3-8.



METHOD: Families participated in a weekly intervention comprised of seven sessions with online modules followed by videoconference coaching sessions with a therapist. Following completion of the study, caregivers completed a survey to assess their satisfaction and were asked to participate in a voluntary semi-structured interview to provide feedback. We anticipated greater than a 50% participation rate (enrollment feasibility) and 75% completion rate (adherence feasibility). We also hypothesized that at least 80% of participants would be satisfied with the intervention (acceptability).



RESULTS: Nineteen of 32 families (59%) enrolled in the study, suggesting adequate enrollment feasibility. Feasibility of programme completion (adherence) was lower than anticipated (59%). Regarding satisfaction, all caregivers agreed that the programme's information was relevant to them and their family. Nearly all participants (92%) indicated that they had a better understanding of the effects of preterm birth on behaviour, that they enjoyed the programme, that it met their expectations and that they recommend the programme to others. In qualitative interviews, caregivers expressed satisfaction with the content, skills they learned, and receiving direct coaching. Caregivers suggested improvements to increase intervention feasibility and skill implementation, including offering biweekly sessions and more hands-on coaching.



CONCLUSION: Our largely satisfactory acceptability rates suggest the value of and need for a parenting intervention for children born preterm past the initial period of early development. Future directions include modifying the intervention in response to caregiver feedback to improve recruitment, engagement and adherence.

