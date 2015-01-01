|
Gallyer AJ, Burani K, Mulligan EM, Santopetro N, Dougherty SP, Jeon ME, Nelson BD, Joiner TE, Hajcak G. Clinical Psychological Science 2023; 11(6): 1011-1025.
(Copyright © 2023, Association for Psychological Science, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
38098687
A recent study by Tsypes and colleagues (2019) found that children with recent suicidal ideation had blunted neural reward processing, as measured by the reward positivity (RewP), compared to matched controls, and that this difference was driven by reduced neural responses to monetary loss, rather than to reward. Here, we aimed to conceptually replicate and extend these findings in two samples (n = 264, 27 with suicidal ideation; and n = 314, 49 with suicidal ideation at baseline) of children and adolescents (11 to 15 years and 8 to 15 years, respectively).
Language: en
children; suicide; suicidal ideation; ERP; feedback negativity; reward; reward positivity; RewP; STBs