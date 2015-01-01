SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Gallyer AJ, Burani K, Mulligan EM, Santopetro N, Dougherty SP, Jeon ME, Nelson BD, Joiner TE, Hajcak G. Clinical Psychological Science 2023; 11(6): 1011-1025.

(Copyright © 2023, Association for Psychological Science, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/21677026221120426

38098687

PMC10720695

A recent study by Tsypes and colleagues (2019) found that children with recent suicidal ideation had blunted neural reward processing, as measured by the reward positivity (RewP), compared to matched controls, and that this difference was driven by reduced neural responses to monetary loss, rather than to reward. Here, we aimed to conceptually replicate and extend these findings in two samples (n = 264, 27 with suicidal ideation; and n = 314, 49 with suicidal ideation at baseline) of children and adolescents (11 to 15 years and 8 to 15 years, respectively).

RESULTS from both samples showed no evidence that children and adolescents with suicidal ideation have abnormal reward or loss processing, nor that reward processing predicts suicidal ideation two years later. The results highlight the need for greater statistical power, as well as continued research examining the neural underpinnings of suicidal thoughts and behaviors.


children; suicide; suicidal ideation; ERP; feedback negativity; reward; reward positivity; RewP; STBs

