Abstract

In most traffic accidents, bystanders arrive at the scene before the rescuers. If they provide the right help, they can play an important and effective role in reducing the number of deaths and complications caused by these accidents. However, in many cases, fears and concerns prevent bystanders from providing assistance. This study aims to investigate and understand the fears and concerns of bystanders when they decide to help in traffic accidents. In 2022, this study was carried out in Iran using a qualitative content analysis approach. The data was collected through semistructured interviews. Participants were 15 males and females who had experience providing assistance in traffic accidents. Interviews, after digital recording, were transcribed verbatim. A purposeful and theoretical sampling method was performed. Data analysis and the determination of codes, categories, and subcategories were done using qualitative analysis software. O'Brien's qualitative research reporting standard was used. The results of the study include a category of fears and concerns and five subcategories. The subcategories include fear and concern caused by lack of information, fear of legal troubles, stress caused by previous experience, fear and anxiety caused by anticipation, and anxiety of unknown origin. The results of this study showed that some of the fears and concerns of the bystanders were related to a lack of information about providing assistance. By increasing bystanders' information about assistance, such as first aid training, fear and anxiety caused by a lack of information can be reduced. Another part of the fear and concern of bystanders is due to legal issues. Passing and implementing laws that protect bystanders can help reduce this fear and concern. Bystanders should be trained to provide assistance according to the rules of assistance so that they do not get into legal problems. A part of the bystander's fear and concern stems from their previous experiences providing assistance in traffic accidents. These experiences can also affect the fear and anxiety caused by anticipation. It is necessary to conduct more studies on the role of bystanders' experiences in creating fear and anxiety in them, as well as their effect on anticipatory fear.

