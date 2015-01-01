|
Koolschijn M, Jankovic M, Bogaerts S. Front. Psychiatry 2023; 14: e1128020.
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Media)
38098623
INTRODUCTION: Children's development into healthy well-functioning adults can be negatively affected by adversity. Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) have been shown to lead to a variety of poor life outcomes, ranging from mental health problems (e.g., anxiety or suicidality) through problematic health behaviors to serious physical diseases and even early death. ACEs can also make people more prone to aggressive behavior, criminality, and recidivism. In this study, we investigated the association between ACEs, specifically childhood maltreatment (CM), and forensically relevant factors; aggression, criminal risk factors, and treatment trajectories, as little is known about these associations in forensic psychiatric patients.
trauma; abuse; childhood maltreatment; neglect; ACE; childhood adversity; criminality; forensic psychiatric patients