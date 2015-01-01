|
Hareskov Jensen N, Vallentin-Holbech L, Dash GF, Feldstein Ewing SW, Rømer Thomsen K. Front. Psychiatry 2023; 14: e1221487.
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Media)
38098631
OBJECTIVE: The Timeline Followback (TLFB) is a widely used and well-validated interview-based tool for assessing patterns of recent health risk behavior. There is some evidence of the validity of the TLFB as a self-administered online tool for assessing alcohol use, but further research is needed to establish its validity in younger populations and populations outside the United States. Further, it is unknown how self-administered online TLFB formats compare to more timesaving and commonly used single-item alcohol questions. The primary aim of the current study was to validate a new online, self-administered TLFB for alcohol use against the TLFB interview in a sample of European (Danish) adolescents aged 16-18 years (N = 30).
adolescents; assessment; alcohol use; binge-drinking; measurement validation; Timeline Followback