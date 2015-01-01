|
Citation
|
Busza J, Shewamene Z, Zimmerman C, Erulkar A, Hailu E, Negeri L, Anderson E, Lo Y. Global Health 2023; 19(1): e102.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38098068
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The growth of labour migration and associated risks of human trafficking and exploitation remain significant global human rights and health challenges. There is increasing policy interest in addressing structural determinants of adverse migration outcomes such as migrants' use of informal employment recruiters. In Ethiopia, "safe migration" policies have introduced regulations for registered private employment agencies and penalties for anyone else placing migrants into work overseas. Yet migrants continue to use informal facilitators who are often demonised as traffickers without evidence of their motivations, experiences or perceptions. We conducted qualitative interviews with 28 informal facilitators as part of a study into how recruitment practices shape risks for female migrants seeking domestic work in the Middle East and Gulf States. We present the realities of irregular recruitment on the ground, and how these practices are affected by policies that dichotomise recruiters into legal/safe and illegal/unsafe categories.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Qualitative research; Domestic workers; Ethiopia; Irregular migration; Labour recruitment; Middle east; Trafficking