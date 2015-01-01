Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Paramedics are critical in providing timely medical care to injured patients and responding to trauma events. However, they are often exposed to traumatic events such as death, serious injuries, and violence, which can increase their risk of developing mental health disorders. The nature of their work, including uncontrolled environments and frequent exposure to trauma, as well as the severity of the patient's conditions, all contribute to this risk. This study aims to investigate the distress experienced by Saudi paramedics in response to traumatic events.



METHODS: An explanatory sequential mixed-methods approach was used to explore the experiences of distress among a sample of paramedics following traumatic events.



RESULTS: The study found that the participants ranked assaults and road traffic collisions as the most concerning traumatic events. Qualitative analysis of the data revealed several themes related to the participants' experiences, including emotional well-being, violence, road traffic collisions, death, personal limitations, culture, coping strategies, and professional support.



CONCLUSIONS: The study highlights the high levels of distress experienced by paramedics in response to road traffic collisions, with intrusion and avoidance symptoms being the most commonly reported.

