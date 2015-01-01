|
INTRODUCTION: Paramedics are critical in providing timely medical care to injured patients and responding to trauma events. However, they are often exposed to traumatic events such as death, serious injuries, and violence, which can increase their risk of developing mental health disorders. The nature of their work, including uncontrolled environments and frequent exposure to trauma, as well as the severity of the patient's conditions, all contribute to this risk. This study aims to investigate the distress experienced by Saudi paramedics in response to traumatic events.
Emergency Medical Services; Mental health; Burnout; And psychological trauma; Mixed methods