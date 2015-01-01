Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Responding to increasing rates of illicit drug toxicity mortality in British Columbia, regional health authorities introduced various types and models of drug checking services starting in 2016. Uptake has been gradual yet consistent, but motivators and barriers of service use have not been well-described.



METHODS: The British Columbia Harm Reduction Client Survey is a cross-sectional survey conducted at harm reduction sites across British Columbia. Data for the present findings were collected between March 2021 and January 2022. Participants (n = 537) were asked about their use of drug checking services and what prevented them from using available services. Responses were analyzed with descriptive statistics and multivariable logistic regression.



RESULTS: Of all participants, 519 (96.6 %) answered the survey question on drug checking with 144 (27.7 %) reporting having used services within six months. Participants highlighted barriers such as not knowing where to access services (21.0 %), or not having services in their area (10.0 %). Among people who did not report recent use of fentanyl, 49.6 % stated they would not use their drugs if they tested positive for fentanyl. Other harm reduction behaviors were positively associated with drug checking, such as use of overdose prevention sites (adjusted odds ratio [AOR]: 2.75, 95 % confidence interval [CI]: 1.65, 4.59) and having a naloxone kit (AOR: 2.67, 95 %CI: 1.14, 6.28). Receipt of opioid agonist therapy in the previous six months was also positively associated with drug checking (AOR: 1.72, 95 %CI: 1.05, 2.83).



DISCUSSION: Drug checking uptake remains low in British Columbia, however this study identified desire for services among participants, suggesting a need for expanded drug checking services. Behavioral change was reported among a high proportion of people who said they would not use their drugs if they tested positive for fentanyl, meaning that immunoassay strips alone have utility in the context of a pervasive fentanyl supply.

