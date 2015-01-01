SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Parker AL, Johnstone TC. Journal of inorganic biochemistry 2023; 251: e112453.

(Copyright © 2023)

10.1016/j.jinorgbio.2023.112453

38100903

Carbon monoxide poisoning is one of the most common forms of poisoning in the world. Although the primary mode of treatment, oxygen therapy, is highly effective in many cases, there are instances in which it is inadequate or inappropriate. Whereas oxygen therapy relies on high levels of a low-affinity ligand (O(2)) to displace a high-affinity ligand (CO) from metalloproteins, an antidote strategy relies on introducing a molecule with a higher affinity for CO than native proteins (K(antidote,CO) > K(protein,CO)). Based on the fundamental chemistry of CO, such an antidote is most likely required to be an inorganic compound featuring an electron-rich transition metal. A review is provided of the protein-, supramolecular complex-, and small molecule-based CO poisoning antidote platforms that are currently under investigation.


Antidote; Bis-pocket porphyrin; Carbon monoxide poisoning; HemoCD; Neuroglobin; Porphyrin

