Abstract

As peer relationships become paramount during early adolescence, there's a normative rise in social anxiety, coinciding with a peak in peer victimization and aggression. Although previous studies have suggested reciprocal associations between changes in social anxiety and adolescent peer victimization and aggression, the mechanics of these associations at the personal trait and time-varying state levels remains unclear. This study examined the longitudinal relations between social anxiety and adolescent peer victimization and aggression by disentangling between-person trait differences from within-person state processes. A total of 4731 Chinese early adolescents (44.9% girls; M age = 10.91 years, SD = 0.72) participated in a four-wave longitudinal study with 6-month intervals. Random-intercept cross-lagged panel model (RI-CLPM) was applied. The results revealed higher levels of social anxiety are associated with more peer victimization and aggression at the between-person trait level. At the within-person state level, adolescent social anxiety, and adolescent physical victimization and physical aggression, reciprocally predicted each other. Relational victimization significantly predicted an increase of social anxiety, but not vice versa. Social anxiety positively predicted relational aggression over time, whereas the effect of relational aggression on social anxiety was only observed at the initial stage of early adolescence. These findings highlight that various types of victimization and aggression might exhibit unique reciprocal associations with social anxiety. Distinguishing between the within-person state and between-person trait effects is crucial in research that informs the co-development of adolescent peer victimization, aggression, and social anxiety.

