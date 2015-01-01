CONTACT US: Contact info
Citation
Maas AIR, Menon DK. Lancet Neurol. 2024; 23(1): 15-17.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38101885
Abstract
The year 2023 saw substantial advances in the field of traumatic brain injury, in terms of new pathophysiological insights, clinical evidence, and the development and strengthening of productive research networks. Importantly, the year also saw enhanced input from patient-facing organisations and individuals with lived experience of traumatic brain injury, both in research design and management recommendations
Language: en