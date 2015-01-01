SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Maas AIR, Menon DK. Lancet Neurol. 2024; 23(1): 15-17.

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/S1474-4422(23)00458-1

38101885

Abstract

The year 2023 saw substantial advances in the field of traumatic brain injury, in terms of new pathophysiological insights, clinical evidence, and the development and strengthening of productive research networks. Importantly, the year also saw enhanced input from patient-facing organisations and individuals with lived experience of traumatic brain injury, both in research design and management recommendations


Language: en
