Abstract

Afghanistan has experienced more than four decades of war, natural disasters, and population displacement. About 85% of Afghans have either personally experienced or witnessed a traumatic event, 50% of the population are experiencing psychological distress, and 20% are impaired in their daily role because of mental health conditions. Afghanistan has the highest level of illicit drug use among Eastern Mediterranean countries, with opioids as the most used drug. The Afghanistan national drug survey in 2015 showed that 11·1% of the general population (12·8% of adults and 9·2% of children) tested positive for at least one type of drug or class of drugs. The rate of positive drug tests was higher among men (16·1% vs 9·5% in women) and those in rural populations (13·0% vs 5·3% in the urban population).

