Abstract

Trauma is the embodiment of an experience that violated our being, the internalisation of a horror that was once external and that haunts us through both absence and presence. Trauma can be utter silence, the void left behind, a lingering ghost, or the elephant in the room we cannot always acknowledge but that keeps squeezing us into the corner. There is an inexpressible aspect to trauma: the haunting cannot rightly be conveyed through words.

Language: en