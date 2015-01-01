|
Fischer L, Holderbach S, Ouro-Gnao I, Atz JY, Edmonds G, Triandafyllou J. Lancet Psychiatry 2024; 11(1): e15.
38101870
Abstract
Trauma is the embodiment of an experience that violated our being, the internalisation of a horror that was once external and that haunts us through both absence and presence. Trauma can be utter silence, the void left behind, a lingering ghost, or the elephant in the room we cannot always acknowledge but that keeps squeezing us into the corner. There is an inexpressible aspect to trauma: the haunting cannot rightly be conveyed through words.
Language: en