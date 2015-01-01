SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Fischer L, Holderbach S, Ouro-Gnao I, Atz JY, Edmonds G, Triandafyllou J. Lancet Psychiatry 2024; 11(1): e15.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/S2215-0366(23)00391-7

PMID

38101870

Abstract

Trauma is the embodiment of an experience that violated our being, the internalisation of a horror that was once external and that haunts us through both absence and presence. Trauma can be utter silence, the void left behind, a lingering ghost, or the elephant in the room we cannot always acknowledge but that keeps squeezing us into the corner. There is an inexpressible aspect to trauma: the haunting cannot rightly be conveyed through words.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print