Abstract

PURPOSE: Nearly half of transgender and nonbinary (trans/NB) people will experience sexual assault in their lifetime. Beyond prevalence, little else is known about the general context in which sexual assault occurs in this community. In addition, whether and to whom trans/NB people report these experiences is also not well understood. As such, we examined these contextual factors regarding trans/NB people's sexual assault experiences.



METHODS: Using a cross-sectional online survey, we assessed sexual assault prevalence rates, contextual details, and reporting behaviors in a sample of 230 trans/NB adults in the United States. Data were gathered in 2016 and 2017 across two collections.



RESULTS: Eighty percent of the sample had experienced sexual assault; 62% reported experiencing completed penetrative behaviors (rape) and 37% reported repeat victimization-assault during both childhood and adulthood. Most participants indicated that their perpetrator was male (80%) and the plurality described perpetrators as dating partners (34%) or acquaintances (34%). Alcohol was involved in 26% of assaults. Approximately 8% characterized the event as a hate crime. Most trans/NB people reported their experience to a friend (64%), dating partner (50%), and/or therapist (35%). Only 6% reported their sexual assault to the police, and 20% stated that they have never told anyone.



CONCLUSION: With the exception of substantially higher prevalence rates, many of our findings are similar to findings in the broader, typically cis-centric, sexual assault literature. We recommend that prevention and support services address both the high rates of sexual assault and the low rates of reporting to police and other support services.

Language: en