Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Despite the high incidence of firearm injuries, little is known about health care utilization after nonfatal childhood firearm injuries. This study aimed to describe health care utilization and costs after a nonfatal firearm injury among Medicaid and commercially insured youth using a propensity score matched analysis.



METHODS: We conducted a propensity score matched cohort analysis using 2015 to 2018 Medicaid and Commercial Marketscan data comparing utilization in the 12-months post firearm injury for youth aged 0 to 17. We matched youth with a nonfatal firearm injury 1:1 to comparison noninjured youth on demographic and preindex variables. Outcomes included inpatient hospitalizations, emergency department (ED) visits, and outpatient visits as well as health care costs. Following propensity score matching, regression models estimated relative risks of the health care utilization outcomes, adjusting for demographic and clinical covariates.



RESULTS: We identified 2110 youth with nonfatal firearm injury. Compared with matched noninjured youth, firearm injured youth had a 5.31-fold increased risk of inpatient hospitalization (95% confidence interval [CI] 3.93-7.20), 1.49-fold increased risk of ED visit (95% CI 1.37-1.62), and 1.06-fold increased risk of outpatient visit (95% CI 1.03-1.10) 12-months postinjury. Adjusted 12-month postindex costs were $7581 (95% CI $7581-$8092) for injured youth compared with $1990 (95% CI $1862-2127) for comparison noninjured youth.



CONCLUSIONS: Youth who suffer nonfatal firearm injury have a significantly increased risk of hospitalizations, ED visits, outpatient visits, and costs in the 12 months after injury when compared with matched youth. Applied to the 11 258 US youth with nonfatal firearm injuries in 2020, estimates represent potential population health care savings of $62.9 million.

