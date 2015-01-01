SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Gao P, Cao G, Liu J, Yang F, Liu M. Psychiatry Res. 2023; 331: e115668.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.psychres.2023.115668

38101074

Depression is a common mental disorder and more women are affected by depression than men. In this study, we aimed to analyze the trends in the incidence of depression among women from 1990 to 2019 and their associations with sociodemographic and universal health coverage indices based on data from the Global Burden of Disease study 2019. It was observed that while the incidence rate of depression among women decreased by an average of 0.35% per year at the global level, the incidence rate increased at the regional level for the high sociodemographic index region by an average of 0.39% per year from 1990 to 2019. And the global downward trend in incidence rate from 1990 to 2019 was contributed by the downward trend from 2000 to 2009. In Spearman correlation analyzes at the level of country/territory, a negative correlation between the estimated annual percentage change in the incidence rate and the universal health coverage index was found (ρ=-0.15).


Incidence; Depression; Women; Major depressive disorder; Global burden of disease study

