Abstract

Based on the disaster characteristics and the geo-conditions at the scene, in this study, the occurrence mechanism of a serious rock burst accident that occurred in the Tangshan Coal Mine, China, was analysed. Ground stress measurements showed that the mine is in a high ground stress area dominated by horizontal tectonic stress around 33 MPa. Laboratory testing revealed that the coal was a hard seam of 8.3 MPa over bedded by a thick and hard roof stratum with uniaxial compressive strength of 66 MPa. The calculation results indicated that the accident occurred in the roof rebounding area. It is proposed that the hard roof and the hard coal seam formed a seesaw structure around the working face. The vertical pressure relief caused the rib coal mass to lose its clamping forces from the roof and floor and rush into the roadway, resulting in a rock burst accident. Based on the causality mechanism of the rock burst disaster developed in this study, pertinent coal bump prevention measures have been undertaken in practice. Large-diameter boreholes were drilled to eliminate the pivot effect of the seam. Roof blasting was undertaken to prevent the roof from forming a seesaw plank. To summarize, a new causality mechanism for rock burst in coal mines under hard roof and hard seam geo-conditions was developed.

