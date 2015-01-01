Abstract

We present the case of a previously healthy 29-year-old male who presented with a small bowel obstruction in the absence of previous abdominal surgery who was found to have evidence of an occult seatbeltabrasion and ultimately multifocal hollow viscus injury secondary to blunt abdominal trauma at the time of exploratory laparotomy. Hollow viscus injury is a rare, but potentially life-threatening, complication of blunt abdominal trauma. While cross-sectional imaging is an important diagnostic tool, results must be considered within a patient's clinical context as delays in surgical management can lead to significant morbidity and mortality.

Language: en