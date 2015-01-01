Abstract

Construction projects are risky environments which can increase the number of fatal and non-fatal accidents. The development of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is one of the beneficial endeavors to control the number of accidents. Since traditional PPEs have not reached full success in controlling occupational injuries, the collection and analysis of safety data were introduced as a vital factor in comprehensive safety management of construction sites. With the widespread use of advanced technologies in this industry, questions have arisen about impacts of the smart PPE on construction safety. This study thus reviews high-tech PPEs for the construction industry and discusses possible benefits, challenges, and structures to explore their capacity for data collection from personnel and construction sites to reduce the risks and hazards.

