Abstract

Research in aviation safety has led to significant advancements in the aviation industry. These studies have included human factors, cutting-edge technologies, risk assessment models, and computational and experimental methods to make aircraft safer, humans more reliable, and stakeholder decision-making better. However, there is not any systematic review research to answer key questions in this domain. To fill this academic gap, this study presents a comprehensive review of aviation safety literature from 1925 to April 2023, using a dataset of 10,191 publications extracted from the Scopus database. By employing advanced visualization tools such as VOSviewer and the Bibliometrix R package, the research aims to address four key research questions. Firstly, the analysis reveals the evolving focus of aviation safety research over the past century. Various aspects have been investigated, including aircraft design, human factors, air traffic management, and accident investigation. These findings provide valuable insights into the key areas of concern and highlight the multidisciplinary nature of aviation safety research. Secondly, this study identifies the major contributors to aviation safety progress. The analysis examines the contributions of countries, authors, and journals. Notably, specific countries emerge as prominent leaders in aviation safety research, along with prolific authors and influential journals. Understanding these key entities can aid in fostering collaborations and knowledge exchange within the aviation safety community. Thirdly, the study investigates the evolution of aviation safety research over time. By analyzing publication trends and citation patterns, the analysis reveals important milestones and shifts in research focus. The findings demonstrate the dynamic nature of aviation safety research and its responsiveness to emerging challenges and technological advancements. Lastly, this study identifies critical research challenges and knowledge gaps, offering insights for future research directions. By pinpointing areas that require further investigation, the research provides a roadmap to maximize the impact of future aviation safety studies. Addressing these challenges can lead to significant advancements in safety measures, risk mitigation strategies, and accident prevention. The findings serve as a valuable resource for researchers, policymakers, and industry stakeholders seeking to enhance aviation safety and mitigate risks in the ever-evolving aerospace landscape.